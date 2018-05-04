Bligh adds ounces at Bundarra

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Bligh Resources has added another 150 000 oz of resource at its Bundarra gold project, in Western Australia.

The company said on Friday that recent drilling below the Wonder North openpit had resulted in a significant increase in the mineral resource of the greater Bundarra project, which was now estimated at 5.1-million tonnes, grading 2.4 g/t gold for 580 000 oz.

The Wonder North deposit represents one of five deposits at the Bundarra project, of which all had the potential for mineral resource upgrades with further drilling, Bligh said.

The company was now progressing a review of the updated geological model and planning the next series of holes to explore for the continuation of the mineralisation below existing drilling.

Bligh would also review and plan exploration at priority targets within the project area, in particular the Celtic deposit, which has a strong potential for resource increases.