http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.13 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 12.65 Change: -0.06
Au 1309.04 $/oz Change: -0.23
Pt 900.50 $/oz Change: 0.57
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Bligh Resources|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Drilling|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Drilling||
gold|perth|bligh-resources|exploration|project|resources|drilling|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bligh adds ounces at Bundarra

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bligh adds ounces at Bundarra

4th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Bligh Resources has added another 150 000 oz of resource at its Bundarra gold project, in Western Australia.

The company said on Friday that recent drilling below the Wonder North openpit had resulted in a significant increase in the mineral resource of the greater Bundarra project, which was now estimated at 5.1-million tonnes, grading 2.4 g/t gold for 580 000 oz.

Advertisement

The Wonder North deposit represents one of five deposits at the Bundarra project, of which all had the potential for mineral resource upgrades with further drilling, Bligh said.

The company was now progressing a review of the updated geological model and planning the next series of holes to explore for the continuation of the mineralisation below existing drilling.

Advertisement

Bligh would also review and plan exploration at priority targets within the project area, in particular the Celtic deposit, which has a strong potential for resource increases.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.43 1.049s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close