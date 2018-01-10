http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.77 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 12.39 Change: 0.02
Au 1314.88 $/oz Change: 77.04
Pt 971.00 $/oz Change: 93.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|London|Moscow|BlackRock|Business|GV GOLD|Kamchatka Gold|Lanta-Bank|Polyus Gold|Russia|Crude Oil|Gold Miner|Precious-metal Producer|Boris Krasnojenov|Viktor Vekselberg
Gold||Business||||
gold|london|moscow|blackrock-company|business|gv-gold|kamchatka-gold|lanta-bank|polyus-gold|russia|crude-oil|gold-miner|precious-metal-producer-industry-term|boris-krasnojenov|viktor-vekselberg
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BlackRock-backed gold miner prepares to join rush of Russia IPOs

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BlackRock-backed gold miner prepares to join rush of Russia IPOs

10th January 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MOSCOW – GV Gold, a Russian miner backed by BlackRock, plans an initial public offering (IPO) in Moscow this year after first doubling its output in a possible acquisition, according to the miner’s chief.

“Our shareholders want an IPO to get a market valuation of the business and have their holdings liquid after many years of investment," CEO German Pikhoya said in interview in Moscow. The miner has already held preliminary talks with banks, he said.

Advertisement

The plans come as Russian IPOs, which slumped amid international sanctions and the collapse in commodity prices, come bouncing back, driven by a rally in crude oil that’s breathed life back into the economy. Last year Russian companies racked up $2.8-billion in IPOs in Moscow and London, the most since 2011.

GV Gold, also known as Vysochaishy, mines at several deposits in Siberia and is controlled by the owners of Lanta-Bank, a small Moscow-based lender. BlackRock holds about 18% in the miner after a deal in 2007 that valued the company at $500-million.

Advertisement

Before going public, GV Gold hopes to conclude a deal to increase output, according to Pikhoya. He declined to name specific targets, saying only that there are “not so many.”

GV Gold may buy billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s precious-metal producer Kamchatka Gold for over $500-million including debt, RBC newspaper reported last month, citing unidentified people familiar with the deal’s terms.

“If GV Gold were able to buy a similar-sized rival, the whole company’s valuation would be at least $1-billion,” Boris Krasnojenov, head of research at Alfa Bank, said by phone. “Gold is very interesting for investors now, and GV Gold is a decent business.”

The company produced over 6.7 metric tons (215 410 troy ounces) in 2017 compared with 5 tons a year earlier, according to the CEO. Pikhoya said he wants to increase that to 10 to 15 tons a year.

Pikhoya previously was CEO at Polyus Gold, Russia’s biggest gold miner, and led that company to a primary listing in London in 2012.

GV Gold may have its IPO in the first half of 2018 if it succeeds in making a suitable acquisition and the market is good, Pikhoya said. “If not, we are prepared to wait until the window in autumn.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.215 0.862s - 554pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close