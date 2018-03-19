http://www.miningweekly.com
Blackham extends mine life at Golden Age

19th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Blackham Resources has extended the mine plan for its Golden Age underground mine, in Western Australia, by another six months.

The company said on Monday that after successfully moving to an owner-operator model at Golden Age in October last year to reduce mining costs and risks, Blackham started evaluations of the economics of the remaining resource.

The company has now said that these mining studies have added another 4 700 oz of gold to the production target at Golden Age, extending the mine life from June this year until December.

Production is now expected to continue at 2 500 oz a quarter through to at least December.

“Blackham has successfully added another six months to the Golden Age underground mine plan and is aiming to maintain a 6- to 12-month mine plan going forward,” said Blackham MD Bryan Dixon.

“This week drilling will commence down dip and down plunge from where we are currently mining strong grades at Golden Age,” he added.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

