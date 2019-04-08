http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.86 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 14.11 Change: -0.02
Au 1297.40 $/oz Change: 7.29
Pt 912.89 $/oz Change: 12.40
 
Home / Sector News / Exploration← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Blackham and Salt Lake team up at Lake Way

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Blackham and Salt Lake team up at Lake Way

8th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Blackham Resources and fellow-listed Salt Lake Potash have executed a binding split commodity and access agreement on the Lake Way project, in Western Australia.

Salt Lake holds some 290 km2 of tenure in the Lake Way region, while Blackham owns the Matilda-Wiluna gold project, at the northern-end of the Lake, surrounding the Williamson pit.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, Salt Lake will acquire Blackham’s brine rights over its own tenements, while Blackham will acquire the gold rights to the Salt Lake tenements.

Salt Lake will receive a 2% royalty on all gold produced at its tenement areas, while Blackham will receive a 4% royalty on all brine, including sulphate of potash (SoP), produced at its tenements.

Advertisement

Salt Lake will also be liable for a A$500 000 payment to Blackham as a rehabilitation liability, which is due by the end of June, and which will be deducted from future brine royalties.

In addition, Salt Lake has been set a number of production milestones, including the completion of de-watering its Williamson pit by the end of July this year, starting construction in an SoP processing plant by the end of June next year, and commercial production of SoP by the end of December 2021.

Salt Lake said on Monday that the dewatering of the Williamson pit will start in the second quarter of this year, once the first phase of the evaporation ponds is complete. On-site preparation work has already started for the de-watering activity, including the welding of a pipeline.

Blackham is scheduled to start mining at the Williamson pit in the September quarter.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.605 1.266s - 578pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close