Blackham and GWR strike gold deal

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Blackham Resources has struck a binding heads of agreement (HoA) with fellow-listed GWR Group for the exploration, development, mining and processing of gold resources from GWR’s Wiluna West project, in Western Australia.

The Wiluna West project is some 40km from Blackham’s own Wiluna treatment plant, and has a defined free milling gold resource with a combined inventory of 254 000 oz.

Under the HoA, the two companies were proposing to form a joint venture (JV) by December this year, under which GRW would drill the separate deposits making up the Wiluna West project to a Joint Ore Reserves Committee compliant resource level, at their own costs.

The company would also be responsible for all initial metallurgical test work and approvals associated for the project area.

Blackham will undertake feasibility studies to determine the economic potential of the deposit, and upon completion, could elect to start mining and processing of the ore reserves.



Blackham will act as manager of the JV, and will be responsible for the pre-development, mining operations and processing the gold ore at its Wiluna gold plant. Once mining has started, all costs will be shared in proportion to the JV, with Blackham expected to hold a 65% interest, and GWR a 35% interest.

Blackham MD Bryan Dixon said on Friday that the HoA represented an opportunity for the company to partner with an emerging junior in the Wiluna district for the benefit of both parties, and was consistent with the company’s strategy of strengthening and lengthening its free milling reserves within trucking distance of the Wiluna plant.

GWR chairperson Gary Lyons told shareholders that the agreement was a significant milestone for the company, transitioning GWR from developer to producer, and locking in consistent revenue in both the short and long term.