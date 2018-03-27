http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.50 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.66 Change: -0.03
Au 1351.32 $/oz Change: 5.85
Pt 958.00 $/oz Change: 11.00
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Perth|Black Rock Mining|Mining|PROJECT|Tanzania|Graphite Developer|Mining|Environmental|John De Vries
|Mining|PROJECT|Tanzania||Environmental|
perth|black-rock-mining|mining|project|tanzania|graphite-developer|mining-industry-term|environmental|john-de-vries
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Black Rock signs up with Tanzania Investment Centre to streamline Mahenge development

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Black Rock signs up with Tanzania Investment Centre to streamline Mahenge development

27th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior graphite developer Black Rock Mining has registered with the Tanzanian Investment Center (TIC), which will assist in accelerating the development of the Mahenge graphite project.

The registration, which follows a government due diligence, will see a streamlining of project permits, licences and relevant agreements, zero-rated value added tax on exports, a zero import duty on project capital goods, additional expatriate roles and tax deferment on project capital goods.

Advertisement

“Access to a streamlined single desk via the TIC will provide significant development incentives and significantly simplify and accelerate our project,” Black Rock CEO John de Vries said on Tuesday.

“Progress towards our mining licence is pleasing and on the back of positive feedback from the review process of the draft environmental and social impact assessment process, we have commenced development of the resettlement policy framework.”

Advertisement

De Vries said that front-end loading of the project and land access through the development of the resettlement policy framework provided a formal setting for the management of the complexities of project access.

“Commencing the process in a timely manner ensures site access is delivered in time for our project development timeline.”

The Mahenge project could deliver up to 250 000 t/y of graphite concentrate over a 31-year mine life. The project will be developed in three stages, with the first stage to require a capital investment of $90.1-million.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.286 2.09s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close