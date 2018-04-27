Birimian doubles Goulamina resource

http://www.miningweekly.com
27th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Birimian has doubled the mineral resource estimate at its Goulamina lithium project, in Mali.

Following recent exploration success, Birimian has revised the mineral resource at Golamina to 65-million tonnes, grading 1.43% lithium oxide, for a contained lithium oxide content of 931 000 t.

The resource now included an indicated resource of 43.7-million tonnes, compared with the previous 25.3-million tonnes.

“At 32.9-million tonnes, Goulamina was impressive. At 65-million tonnes, it is even more so and clearly one of the world’s outstanding hard rock lithium deposits,” said Birimian CEO Greg Walker.

“Considering that our principal ore bodies are open at their extremities and at depth, andt hat we still have Yando, Danaya and Sabali to delineate, in addition to exploration targets as yet untouched, I thin it is apparent that the full extend of Goulamina very much remains to be determined.”

Walker said that the company now had sufficient high-grade lithium bearing pegmatite to justify a significant mining development, with a revised prefeasibility study expected in May, while first production has been slated for 2020.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

