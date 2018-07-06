http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.88 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 13.57 Change: -0.03
Au 1255.80 $/oz Change: 2.51
Pt 842.50 $/oz Change: 1.71
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
BHP Billiton|BHP's|Copper|Escondida|Chile|China|United States|Carlos Allendes|Patricio Vilaplana
Copper|||
bhp-billiton|bhps|copper|escondida|chile|china|united-states|carlos-allendes|patricio-vilaplana
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BHP, workers at Escondida mine in Chile 'far from agreement'

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BHP, workers at Escondida mine in Chile 'far from agreement'

6th July 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Negotiations between workers and BHP Billiton at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, are "far from reaching agreement" with less than three weeks to go before the negotiation deadline, a union official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official, Carlos Allendes, said the union was preparing a $400 000 emergency fund to support workers if they opt to strike after the company offers its final proposal on July 24.

Advertisement

He condemned the Anglo Australian miner for exhibiting "the same stubbornness" that last year led to a 44-day strike that jolted the global copper market.

Allendes said that despite BHP's setting up a negotiating table in mid-June, conversation with its managers had been "scarce".

Advertisement

"We have not been able to reach any agreements," he said. "Our positions are very far apart, there is much distance between us. The company has made no concessions. It makes it hard to negotiate."

Escondida's vice president for corporate affairs, Patricio Vilaplana, told reporters on Thursday that the company was "calm" about the negotiations and said the union had shown "good faith" at the negotiating table.

"We hope that continues going forward," Vilaplana said.

Copper prices have dropped for nine consecutive days, amid fears of a trade war between the United States and China. Allendes said, however, that the depressed price would not weaken the union's demands, describing the decline as purely transitory.

Escondida's costs are just over one third of the current price of the raw material, he added, and the mine made a $483-million profit in the first quarter of this year compared to a loss of $184-million the previous year because of the strike.

"They cannot keep pretending that workers should have no right to a share of those millions of profits," he said.

The union is seeking a 4% share of the mine's profits, through a 5% increase in salaries and a bonus of between 22-million pesos and 24-million pesos ($33,500 and $36,000) per worker.

Vilaplana said the bonus sought by workers was "outside of what the industry has been paying."

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:9.452 10.297s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close