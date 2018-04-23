BHP, Vale given 66 days to resolve Samarco dam failure dispute

http://www.miningweekly.com
23rd April 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – A Brazilian federal court has given mining giants BHP Billiton and Vale an additional 66 days to resolve a multibillion dollar settlement regarding their joint venture Samarco’s failed tailings dam failure in 2015, that killed 19 people and is billed as the country’s worst environmental disaster ever.

BHP and Vale must negotiate a settlement of the $47.6-billion and $6.1-billion public civil claims relating to the dam failure by June 25.

The companies also stand to answer federal criminal proceedings against 22 individuals – 21 of which face charges related to ‘qualified homicide’.

The two sides in November also received a 150-day extension to negotiate the settlements.

The partners have also agreed to an interim security bond valued at about $395-million in insurance bonds, $30-million in liquid assets, and a charge of $245-million over Samarco's assets.

Operations at Samarco remains suspended as talks continue with the government to obtain the required environmental licences, but media reports have stated that Vale is optimistic about Samarco restarting later this year, with a reduced BHP participation being rumoured.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

