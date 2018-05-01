http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.05 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.47 Change: -0.01
Au 1311.33 $/oz Change: -5.93
Pt 902.00 $/oz Change: -4.17
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Perth|Port|Victoria|APA Group|BHP|Cooper Energy|Dovetail|Energy|Exploration|Gas|Lifting|Mining|Mitsui|PROJECT|Adelaide Pipeline|Minerva Plant|Port Campbell|South West Pipeline|Gas Development|Gas Field|Gas Fields|Gas Pipeline|Gas Plant|Gas Processing Plants Located Onshore|Gas Project|Gas Reserves|Mining|David Maxwell|Drilling|Victoria
Port||Dovetail|Energy|Exploration|Gas|Lifting|Mining|PROJECT|||Drilling|
perth|port|victoria-city|apa-group|bhp|cooper-energy|dovetail|energy|exploration|gas|lifting|mining|mitsui|project|adelaide-pipeline|minerva-plant|port-campbell|south-west-pipeline|gas-development|gas-field|gas-fields|gas-pipeline|gas-plant|gas-processing-plants-located-onshore|gas-project|gas-reserves|mining-industry-term|david-maxwell|drilling|victoria
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BHP sells Minerva plant to Cooper Energy and partners

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BHP sells Minerva plant to Cooper Energy and partners

1st May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Cooper Energy, in joint venture (JV) with AWE and Mitsui E&P Australia, has struck a deal with mining major BHP to acquire that company’s 90% interest in the Minerva gas plant, in Victoria.

Cooper Energy, which already holds a 10% interest in the gas plant, would hold a 50% interest following the transaction, with AWE and Mitsui each holding a 25% interest.

Advertisement

BHP will retain its 90% shareholding in the offshore Minerva gas field and gas pipeline, with Cooper Energy retaining its 10% interest in those assets.

Cooper Energy MD David Maxwell said on Tuesday that the completion of the transaction would secure a prime asset for the company and its JV partners, who also hold an interest in the Casino Henry gas project, and exploration acreage in the Otway Basin.

Advertisement

“The Minerva gas plant is one of three gas processing plants located onshore Victoria that are currently processing gas from the offshore Otway Basin. Our analysis indicates the plant can offer a highly competitive processing option for gas from Casino Henry and other gas fields in the region. Ownership of the plant has clear strategic merit and can significantly further enhance the economics of Otway Basin gas development and production.”

Maxwell said that the acquisition of the Minerva plant would also dovetail with Cooper Energy’s exploration and development plans for the offshore Otway Basins, which include lifting production through the drilling of a development well on the Henry field, and drilling for new gas reserves.

The Minerva gas plant is some 5 km from Port Campbell and has a processing capacity of 150 TJ/d, as well as hydrocarbon liquids processing facilities. The plant is connected directly to the SEAGas Port Campbell to Adelaide pipeline and to the South West pipeline, owned by the APA Group.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.359 1.085s - 604pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close