BHP offers August loading LNG cargo from Australia export plant - sources

SINGAPORE - Global mining and resources company BHP is offering to sell a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its North West Shelf export plant in Australia, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

The cargo will load over the August 15 to 17 period and is offered on a free-on-board basis, they said.

Advertisement



Bids are due by June 20 and will remain valid until June 21, one of the sources said.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here