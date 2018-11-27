BHP flags new copper discovery near Olympic Dam

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major BHP has reported a potential new iron-oxide/copper/gold (IOCG) mineralised system near its Olympic Dam operation, in South Australia.

The miner on Tuesday said that four diamond drill holes, totalling 5 346 m, had intersected copper, gold, uranium and silver mineralisation, with assay results showing downhole mineralisation intercepts ranging from 0.5% copper to 6% copper, with associated gold, uranium and silver metals.

BHP noted that the exploration project was at an early stage, and that there was currently insufficient geological information to assess the size, quality and continuity of the mineralised intersections.

The company is now evaluating and interpreting the results, and planning a further drilling programme set to start in early 2019.