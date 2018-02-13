http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.03
Au 1329.26 $/oz Change: 7.53
Pt 978.00 $/oz Change: 8.67
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Melbourne|BHP|Measurement|Mining|Petroleum|United States|Activist|Gulf Of Mexico|Louisiana|Gulf Of Mexico|Measurement
|Measurement|Mining|Petroleum||||||
johannesburg|melbourne|bhp|measurement-company|mining|petroleum|united-states|activist|gulf-of-mexico|louisiana|gulf-of-mexico-region|measurement
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BHP expects $1.8bn tax charge, says US reform beneficial in long run

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BHP expects $1.8bn tax charge, says US reform beneficial in long run

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

The Shenzi operation in the Gulf of Mexico, offshore from Louisiana.

13th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The world’s largest diversified mining group BHP has flagged a $1.8-billion income tax expense as a result of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which will lower the country’s federal corporate income tax rate.

The tax expense will be treated as an exceptional item, and comprises a noncash measurement of deferred taxes of $898-million and a noncash impairment of foreign tax credits of $834-million, the Melbourne-headquartered company reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement

BHP said, however, that the US tax reform would have a positive impact on the group’s US attributable profits in the longer term, mainly owing to a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law in December last year and represents one of the most comprehensive reforms of the US federal tax code in a generation.

Advertisement

BHP owns petroleum assets in the US and operates two fields in the Gulf of Mexico, offshore from Louisiana. It also holds 838 000 acres in four US shale areas, which the group wants to sell.

The company, which is under pressure from activist group Elliot over its dual listing structure, will publish its interim results for the period ended December 2017, next Tuesday.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.322 0.988s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close