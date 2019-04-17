https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.79 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 13.97 Change: 0.08
Au 1278.10 $/oz Change: -6.88
Pt 882.88 $/oz Change: -9.25
 
Home / Latest News← Back
PERTH|BHP|Coal|Copper|Energy|Exploration|Mining|Petroleum|PROJECT|Projects|Technology|Australia|Chile|Energy Coal|Energy Coal Production|Oil Equivalent|Andrew Mackenzie|Iron-ore
|Coal|Copper|Energy|Exploration|Mining|Petroleum|PROJECT|Projects|Technology|||Iron-ore
perth|bhp|coal|copper|energy|exploration|mining|petroleum|project|projects|technology|australia-country|chile|energy-coal|energy-coal-production|oil-equivalent|andrew-mackenzie|iron-ore-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BHP downgrades iron-ore outlook

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BHP downgrades iron-ore outlook

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Reuters

17th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major BHP has revised its full year iron-ore production expectations on the back of Tropical Cyclone Veronica, telling shareholders on Wednesday that iron-ore production for the full year is now expected to be between 235-million and 239-million tonnes.

This new guidance compared with the previous guidance of between 241-million and 250-million tonnes.

Advertisement


The full year production guidance for petroleum, copper, metallurgical coal and energy coal have remained unchanged.

Iron-ore production in the three months to March reached 58-million tonnes, down 3% from the previous quarter, with production in the nine months to March reaching 175-million tonnes.

Advertisement


Copper production for the quarter was up 1% on the previous quarter, to 420 000 t, reaching 1.2-million tonnes in the year to date.

Meanwhile, BHP reported that metallurgical coal production in the March quarter was down 4% on the December quarter, at 10-million tonnes, with year-to-date production reported at 31-million tonnes, while energy coal production was up 1% on the previous quarter, to seven-million tonnes, reaching 20-million tonnes in the year-to-date.

Petroleum production declined by 5% compared with the December quarter, reaching 29-million barrels of oil equivalent in the March quarter, and 92-million barrels of oil equivalent over the last nine months.


“During the March 2019 quarter, we had a strong operational performance despite weather impacts across Australia and Chile,” said BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie.

Mackenzie noted that during the quarter under review, BHP approved the Atlantis Phase 3 project, bringing the total number of projects under development, to five.

“Those projects, our work on transformation, technology, culture and our successful petroleum and copper exploration and appraisal programmes will grow value and returns for years to come,” he added.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.211 1.261s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close