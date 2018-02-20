http://www.miningweekly.com
Melbourne|BHP Billiton|United Kingdom|Andrew Mackenzie|Elliott Advisors
melbourne|bhp-billiton|united-kingdom|andrew-mackenzie|elliott-advisors
BHP CEO says to meet activist investor Elliott this week

BHP CEO says to meet activist investor Elliott this week

20th February 2018

By: Reuters

MELBOURNE – BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said he will be meeting with activist investor Elliott Advisors this week, among others, and will be discussing their call for BHP to scrap its dual listing in the UK.

Mackenzie said he wants to hear all investors' views on the dual listed structure and is open to any ideas, even after the company reiterated on Tuesday that the costs of collapsing the dual listed structure currently outweighed the benefits.

"I acknowledge there are some ways you can do the numbers where the upside prize looks quite large," Mackenzie told reporters.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Reuters

