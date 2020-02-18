BHP CEO says company needs more copper, nickel

MELBOURNE – BHP Group will be looking to expand in copper and nickel to position itself well in a world that is decarbonising, new chief executive Mike Henry said on Tuesday.

"We need more copper and we need more nickel," Henry told reporters after saying that the company would need to create more options for itself in "future facing" commodities.

Henry also said that the company would be willing to sell its thermal coal assets if a buyer offered a good value.



