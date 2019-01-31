BHP and Rio back call for First Nations voice in Australian constitution

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Majors BHP and Rio Tinto have endorsed the Uluru Statement from the Heart, making them the first major corporations to back the call for a “First Nations voice” in the Australian Constitution.

The Uluru Statement also calls for the establishment of a Makarrata Commission to supervise agreement making between the government and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander nations.

The statement came out of the First Nations National Constitutional Convention in May 2017 and followed robust consultation at 13 regional forums across Australia featuring 1 200 delegates.

“A First Nations voice to Parliament is a meaningful step towards reconciliation. It would empower Indigenous Australians and it would make sure indigenous people have a say on the legislation, policy and programs that shape Indigenous lives, families and communities,” said BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie.

“We will work with Australia’s leaders, and use our voice to support the call to give Indigenous Australia the constitutionally-enshrined voice it deserves.”

Mackenzie on Thursday pledged to establish a standing advisory group within BHP that will comprise Indigenous leaders from across the country to guide the company on Indigenous issues and help equip Indigenous employees with the skills required in leadership and executive positions.

“We will also intensify efforts to further economically empower Indigenous people within and outside of our business, engage our workforce about the significance of the Uluru Statement and the history, culture and achievements of Indigenous people, and increase momentum with our agreement-making,” Mackenzie said.

Rio Tinto MD for Australia, Joanne Farrell, said that the company was proud to support the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“Enshrining the First Nations voice in the Constitution is important to ensure continued participation in decisions about Indigenous rights and interests. We believe national conversations around constitutional reform must continue as a priority for our country.

“As the largest private sector employer of Indigenous people in Australia, we look forward to working with Indigenous communities, state and federal governments and the rest of Australia to take this next step towards reconciliation.”