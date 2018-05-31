http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.80 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 12.69 Change: -0.17
Au 1301.95 $/oz Change: 4.45
Pt 910.00 $/oz Change: 2.91
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Bezant|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Argentina|Philippines|Mining|Recoverable Metal Reserves|Island Of Luzon|Drilling
Gold|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||||Drilling
gold|bezant|copper|exploration|mining|project|projects|argentina|philippines|mining-industry-term|recoverable-metal-reserves|island-of-luzon|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bezant raises £800 000 for Philippines and Argentina projects

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bezant raises £800 000 for Philippines and Argentina projects

31st May 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Copper/gold exploration and development company Bezant on Thursday announced that it had raised £800 000 before expenses through a subscription and placing of shares at 0.36p each.

The price represented a discount of about 17.2% to the closing mid-market price of 0.43p a share on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The company said that it would use the net proceeds from the fundraising to progress the Mankayan project, located on the Island of Luzon in the Philippines, including commissioning a further update or optimisation of the historical third-party scoping study, together with on-site community development work and the necessary activities to advance a drilling programme targeting resource confirmation and potential extension. 

Bezant said that the Mankayan project, which it believed was a forerunner in the prospective global copper/gold arena, would be enhanced following completion of the planned work programme.

Advertisement

A January 2011 conceptual study estimated probable ore reserves of 189-million tonnes at 0.46% copper and 0.49 g/t gold, resulting in total recoverable metal reserves of 811 000 t of copper and 2.21-million ounces of gold. The total mining inventory is estimated at 390-million tonnes of ore and has an average grade of 0.38% copper and 0.42 g/t gold, equating to about 1.4-million tonnes of copper and 3.9-million ounces of gold.

The company is also reassessing the independent conceptual study and reports last updated in 2014, which suggested that the Mankayan project had a potential post-tax internal rate of return of 21% and post-tax net present value of about $793-million at an 8% discount rate, with total post-tax net cash flows of about $3.7-billion.

Bezant would also use a portion of the net proceeds on activities aimed at increasing the confidence in, and decreasing risk at, its Eureka project, in Argentina.  The balance of the net proceeds would be used for general working capital purposes.

 

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.386 1.191s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close