Berkeley flags more cost savings in Spain

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Uranium developer Berkeley Energia could potentially save up to €9-million in the construction of its Salamanca mine, in Spain.

The dual listed company on Monday said that a capital cost review had identified a number of opportunities to reduce the initial capital expenditure required to bring the project into production.

Advertisement



The cost savings stem from the optimisation of plant capacities within the overall process, outsourcing the peripheral infrastructure, and reducing initial throughput for production from the Retortillo deposit and right-sizing the associated plant.

Berkeley told shareholders that the initiatives proposed will be taken forward to detailed engineering in parallel with the start of planned on-site construction activity, including site preparation, bulk earthworks and initial civic construction works.

Advertisement



The ASX- and LSE-listed company in 2017 initially reduced the expected capital costs of Salamanca to €74.7-million, to develop an operation capable of producing 4.4-million pounds a year of uranium over a ten year period.