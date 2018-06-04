Berkeley Energia to migrate to LSE main board this week

Uranium project developer Berkeley Energia said on Monday that its admission to the main market of the LSE and the Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao and Barcelona stock exchanges (SSE) should be effective this week.

The LSE migration should occur on Wednesday, at which stage trading in the company’s shares on the Aim will be cancelled, and the SSE admission is expected on Thursday.

Berkeley, which is developing the Salamanca uranium project is Spain, believes the admissions would position the company for the next stage of its development by raising its profile and facilitating future participation of UK, Spanish and other European investors.

Berkeley also trades on the ASX.