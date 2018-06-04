http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.78 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 12.64 Change: 0.05
Au 1291.74 $/oz Change: -7.72
Pt 902.50 $/oz Change: -9.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Barcelona|Bilbao|Madrid|Valencia|Berkeley Energia|PROJECT|Spain|United Kingdom
|PROJECT|
barcelona|bilbao|madrid|valencia|berkeley-energia|project|spain|united-kingdom
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Berkeley Energia to migrate to LSE main board this week

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Berkeley Energia to migrate to LSE main board this week

4th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Uranium project developer Berkeley Energia said on Monday that its admission to the main market of the LSE and the Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao and Barcelona stock exchanges (SSE) should be effective this week.

The LSE migration should occur on Wednesday, at which stage trading in the company’s shares on the Aim will be cancelled, and the SSE admission is expected on Thursday.

Advertisement

Berkeley, which is developing the Salamanca uranium project is Spain, believes the admissions would position the company for the next stage of its development by raising its profile and facilitating future participation of UK, Spanish and other European investors.

Berkeley also trades on the ASX.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.853 1.671s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close