http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.13 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 12.60 Change: 0.05
Au 1308.68 $/oz Change: -2.17
Pt 897.00 $/oz Change: -4.25
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Barcelona|Bilbao|Johannesburg|Madrid|Valencia|PROJECT|Europe|Spain|Mine Development|Salamanca Mine|Retail Shareholders|ASX|Environmental|Paul Atherley
|PROJECT|||Mine Development||||Environmental|
barcelona|bilbao|johannesburg|madrid|valencia|project|europe|spain|mine-development|salamanca-mine|retail-shareholders|asx-market-index|environmental|paul-atherley
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Berkeley Energia to list on LSE, Spanish stock exchanges

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Berkeley Energia to list on LSE, Spanish stock exchanges

2nd May 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Uranium developer Berkeley Energia (currently Aim-listed) on Wednesday announced its intention to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to the main board of the LSE and to the Spanish Stock Exchanges (SSEs) of Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia.

The directors consider that a listing on the LSE and the SSE is appropriate to provide the company with options for future growth regarding the Salamanca uranium project in Spain.

Advertisement

“Such listings will provide increased liquidity for its investor base and provide access to significant new pools of capital including large Spanish institutional shareholders, mutual funds and pension funds, as well as retail shareholders in Europe, many of which could not be accessed previously,” the company stated.

Further, the listings are expected to deliver a higher profile for Berkeley in European markets, including the potential for local Spanish ownership of the company’s shares, which is considered an important strategic consideration.

Advertisement

“Our decision to list on the main board of the LSE and SSE represents a major strategic move forward for Berkeley. It will allow us to build support among European institutional investors while we advance activities on site,” said Berkeley MD Paul Atherley.

He added that the Salamanca mine was being developed to the world’s highest environmental standards, while creating more than 450 direct jobs and rejuvenating a local community that was badly hit by long-term unemployment.

Berkeley has completed the financing for the Salamanca mine development and is in the process undertaking detailed final reviews to ensure the company has the most optimal capital and operating costs.

Berkeley’s existing listing on the ASX will remain unchanged. The company’s shares will be transferable between the ASX, LSE and SSE from around June 7.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.371 1.313s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close