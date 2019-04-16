https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.90 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 14.08 Change: -0.04
Au 1275.01 $/oz Change: -11.90
Pt 878.56 $/oz Change: -7.28
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Beowulf raises another £500 000

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Beowulf raises another £500 000

16th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Nordic-focused mineral exploration and development company Beowulf Mining has announced that it will raise £500 000 by issuing shares at 5.75p each.

The funds are for general working capital purposes and for supporting its commitment to Vardar Minerals’ Kosovan exploration programme, the company said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"With the announcement of our previous fundraise, I made mention of the adverse market conditions affecting the junior mining sector and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.  I am pleased that investor interest has again been shown in supporting the company, with an offer of additional funding,” said CEO Kurt Budge.

Beowulf on April 1 announced a £750 000 capital raising, part of which it used to increase its stake in Vardar Minerals from 14.1% to 31.3% and to fund the private explorer’s 2019 exploration programme.

Advertisement

"Given the positive trajectory we have with Kallak, our graphite in Finland and our investment in Vardar Minerals, having this extra cash gives the company flexibility in continuing to deploy capital across our business areas and create shareholder value,” Budge added.

Vardar’s Kosovan exploration programme targets lead/zinc/silver, copper and gold mineralisation at the Mitrovica project and copper/gold, lithium/boron mineralisation at the Viti project.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.152 0.938s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close