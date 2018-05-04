Beowulf provides Aitolampi drilling update

http://www.miningweekly.com
4th May 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Exploration and development company Beowulf Mining said on Friday that its latest drilling programme at the Aitolampi graphite project, in Finland, had confirmed the continuity of mineralisation between the holes drilled in 2017.

CEO Kurt Budge reported that this year's drilling showed that higher-grade mineralisation extended at least 150 m along strike, with mineralised intercepts ranging from 89.6 m to 121.68 m, grades ranging 4.01% to 5.29%, and remaining open in all directions. 

He said that the latest drilling added to work Beowulf carried out in 2017, defining the main conductive zone at Aitolampi.  

“We now look forward to producing a maiden resource estimate (MRE) (JORC Code 2012 edition), and thereafter a scoping study.”

The MRE contract was awarded to CSA Global.

“In January, metallurgical testwork demonstrated the broad market attractiveness of the graphite concentrates that we might produce in the future.  Not only do we have the potential to serve lithium-ion battery manufacturers, but the Aitolampi concentrates' chemical and physical properties could also suit many other applications,” Budge said in a statement. 

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

