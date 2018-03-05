Beowulf continues to lobby Swedish govt for Kallak North concession

http://www.miningweekly.com
5th March 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Aim-listed mineral exploration and development company Beowulf Mining's CEO Kurt Budge has written to the Swedish government in response to the government's request for final comments in respect of the company's application for an exploitation concession for the Kallak North iron-ore project.

Beowulf Mining is focused on the Kallak magnetite iron-ore project and the Åtvidaberg polymetallic exploration licence in Sweden, and its graphite portfolio in Finland.

It has been lobbying the Swedish government to secure the concession for Kallak North, which it believes will create several hundred jobs.

However, Country Administrative Board for Norbotten has advised against the issue of an exploitation licence for the project, stating that using the land for reindeer herding would be the best use of the land.

Mining Weekly Online reported early in February that the CAB reportedly feels that the estimated 14-year production life of Kallak, as included in the original application, is too short to justify government investment in infrastructure.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

