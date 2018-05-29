Beowulf CEO to meet Swedish politicians in Almedalen

UK-headquartered Beowulf Mining CEO Kurt Budge will return to Almedalen this year to continue dialogue with politicians over the Kallak magnetite iron-ore project, in northern Sweden.

Budge, who also attended the 2017 gathering, said will be attending the Almedalen Week in early July.

“Almedalen presents an opportunity to engage with politicians from all parties, who take seriously the economic future of northern Sweden, the interdependencies of major capital projects in the region, mining, rail, port, and power, encouraging investors and job creation, that in turn sustain the financial health of municipalities,” he said in a statement.

The company has been lobbying the Swedish government to secure the concession for Kallak North, which it believes will create several hundred jobs.



However, Country Administrative Board for Norbotten has advised against the issue of an exploitation licence for the project, stating that using the land for reindeer herding would be the best use of the land. Beowulf maintains that mining and reindeer herding could prosper side by side and argues that the mine should have no material impact on reindeer herding in Laponia.