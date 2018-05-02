Beowulf awards resource estimate, ESIA roadmap contracts

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed exploration and development company Beowulf Mining has awarded a mineral resource estimate (MRE) contract for the Aitolampi graphite project, in Finland, to mining consultancy CSA Global.

The MRE will be led by experienced geologist Dr Andrew Scogings and will be in accordance with the guidelines of Joint Ore Reserve Committee code 2012.

Beowulf has also awarded a contract to consulting and engineering company Pöyry Finland Oy to prepare an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) roadmap. The roadmap will be a detailed plan of requirements for completing the ESIA for Aitolampi.

Pöyry is one of the leading environmental consultants in the Finnish mining sector and it has participated in most of mining projects in Finland during the past few years.

Besides a graphite portfolio in Finland, Beowulf also owns the Kallak magnetite project and the Åtvidaberg polymetallic exploration licence, in Sweden.