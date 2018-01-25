Beneficiation plants advancing in S Africa, but new potential needed

Thakadu Battery Materials has secured a R50-million grant for its pure nickel sulphate plant, while Kropz is finalising its phosphates plant design. Mining Weekly editor Martin Creamer joins senior deputy editor Tracy Hancock in studio to discuss this development, as well as the potential of the South African exploration and junior mining sector.
