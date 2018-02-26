Beadell secures $60m credit facility

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Beadell Resources has secured a credit facility of up to $60-million for the ongoing development of the Tucano gold mine, in Ampa, Brazil.

Sprott Private Resource Lending will provide the four-year credit facility, which Beadell will also use for the retirement of its existing secured loan facility and working capital.

Advertisement



‘This facility ensures ample liquidity through the final stages of the operational turnaround at Tucano, which commenced in 2016, including the completion of our plant upgrade that remains on time and on budget for completion by mid-year,” said Beadell CEO and MD Simon Jackson.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here