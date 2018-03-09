BCI appoints drilling contractor for Buckland’s Kumina tenements

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed BCI Minerals has contracted Core Drilling Services for an upcoming major drilling programme at its Kumina tenements, a component of the Buckland iron-ore project, in the West Pilbara region.

The Kumina tenements comprise 480 km2 and were acquired from Mineralogy in September 2017. The drilling programme plans to test targets E and J, where BCI has identified high-grade outcropping bedded iron deposit (BID) mineralisation.

Advertisement



Rock chip sampling at these target areas returned grades of greater than 62% iron from the majority of results and best results of up to 67% iron.

Channel iron deposit (CID) targets B and C will also be included in the programme.

Advertisement



About 300 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are planned for a total of 14 500 m, with drilling expected to start in late-March, following receipt of relevant approvals, and continue for approximately three months.

“We are pleased to start this important drilling programme at Kumina. Discovery of meaningful tonnages of higher grade bedded mineralisation has the potential to reshape the overall Buckland project and its target product mix,” BCI MD Alwyn Vorster said.