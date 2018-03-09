http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.54 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.82 Change: 0.00
Au 1323.42 $/oz Change: 4.78
Pt 965.00 $/oz Change: 13.09
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Johannesburg|Contractor|PROJECT|Product|Rock Chip|Services|Drilling|Iron-ore|Core|Rock Chip
|Contractor|PROJECT|Services|Drilling|Iron-ore||
johannesburg|contractor|project|product|rock-chip|services|drilling|iron-ore-person|core|rock-chip-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BCI appoints drilling contractor for Buckland’s Kumina tenements

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BCI appoints drilling contractor for Buckland’s Kumina tenements

9th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed BCI Minerals has contracted Core Drilling Services for an upcoming major drilling programme at its Kumina tenements, a component of the Buckland iron-ore project, in the West Pilbara region.

The Kumina tenements comprise 480 km2 and were acquired from Mineralogy in September 2017. The drilling programme plans to test targets E and J, where BCI has identified high-grade outcropping bedded iron deposit (BID) mineralisation.

Advertisement

Rock chip sampling at these target areas returned grades of greater than 62% iron from the majority of results and best results of up to 67% iron.

Channel iron deposit (CID) targets B and C will also be included in the programme.

Advertisement

About 300 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are planned for a total of 14 500 m, with drilling expected to start in late-March, following receipt of relevant approvals, and continue for approximately three months.

“We are pleased to start this important drilling programme at Kumina. Discovery of meaningful tonnages of higher grade bedded mineralisation has the potential to reshape the overall Buckland project and its target product mix,” BCI MD Alwyn Vorster said.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.249 2.071s - 598pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close