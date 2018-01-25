Battery Minerals restructures board

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Project developer Battery Minerals has restructured its board to a traditional governance structure, as it prepares to transition to a graphite production company.

David Flanagan will move from executive chairperson to MD and cofounder Cherie Leeden will step down as an executive director and will move to the role of consultant, business development and technology.

Advertisement



Jeff Dowling and Ivy Chen have been appointed independent nonexecutive directors. Dowling has been elected as independent nonexecutive chairperson. He has more than six-and-a-half years’ experience as a nonexecutive chairperson and nonexecutive director, having held such positions with ASX-listed companies including NRW, S2 Resources, Sirius Resources, Pura Vida Energy, Atlas Iron and Fleetwood.

Chen is a geologist with more than 30 years’ international experience.

Advertisement



Battery Minerals now has a majority of independent nonexecutive directors, with an independent nonexecutive chairperson and one executive director.

“This is a natural next step for the company as we transition to production,” commented Flanagan.

Battery Minerals owns the Montepuez and Balama projects in Mozambique. Graphite flake concentrate production is set to start at Montepuez at 45 000 t/y to 50 000 t/y in the next 14 months.