http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.94 Change: 0.15
R/$ = 13.96 Change: 0.25
Au 1220.92 $/oz Change: 5.43
Pt 847.50 $/oz Change: 5.71
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bathurst extends Rotowaro mine life

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bathurst extends Rotowaro mine life

19th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The share price of coal miner Bathurst Resources increased by 4% on Monday after the company announced that the mine life of its 65%-held Rotowaro project, in New Zealand’s North Island, had been extended by a further four years.

The miner said that the mine life extension would be achieved through the development of a new resource at Waipuna West, which is within the Rotowaro operation’s current area of operation.

Advertisement

“The four-year extension to the life of the Rotowaro operations is an excellent outcome for the region, with domestic coal being sourced for local customers and the security of more than 100 regional jobs,” said Bathurst CEO Richard Tacon.

He noted that the company has negotiated to purchase the existing mining fleet for NZ$18-million to return the mine to owner-operator model, which would also secure the continuity of employment in the Waikato area for the existing workforce.

Advertisement

Major supply contracts for 480 000 t/y have also been secured until 2023.

In the last financial year, Rotowaro produced 700 000 t of thermal coal.

Bathurst shares were trading at a high of 13c each on Monday, up from an opening price of 12.5c each.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.418 1.025s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close