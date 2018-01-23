http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.84 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.06 Change: 0.06
Au 1338.02 $/oz Change: 7.36
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -11.20
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Bass Metals|Components|Electrical|Flow|Mining|Packaging|PROJECT|System|Madagascar|Equipment|Flow|Packaging|Stockpiled Wet Product|Indian Ocean|Tim McManus|Operations|Southern Indian Ocean
|Components|Electrical|Flow|Mining|Packaging|PROJECT|System||Equipment|Flow|Packaging||||Operations|
johannesburg|bass-metals|components|electrical|flow-company|mining|packaging-company|project|system|madagascar|equipment|flow-industry-term|packaging|stockpiled-wet-product|indian-ocean|tim-mcmanus|operations|southern-indian-ocean-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bass Metals moves closer to commissioning graphite mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bass Metals moves closer to commissioning graphite mine

23rd January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Bass Metals, which is developing the Graphmada large flake graphite mine, in Madagascar, has completed a major component of the recommissioning process at the project.

The mine is now nearing completion of Stage 1 of delivering a 100%-owned mine free of any serviceable debt. "With offtake agreements in place, producing premium large flake concentrates at a time of rising prices the mine is expected to be fully operational by March," the company said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The completion of Stage 1 would establish Bass as one of only two ASX-listed producers and one of only four publically listed graphite producers globally. Bass has recently successfully completed a major component of the recommissioning process with first production achieved from the recommencement of drying and packaging operations from stockpiled wet product.

With the drying and packaging system fully operational, the mine now enters the final phase of its optimisation and refurbishment through the commencement of recommissioning activities at the process plant.

Advertisement

However, owing to cyclone activity in the southern Indian Ocean in January, shipping of the final electrical components and mining equipment were delayed, with a subsequent delay in completing the recommissioning of the process plant estimated at four to six weeks.

The team will use the additional time to perform a more thorough recommissioning process, allowing for each process plant component to be recommissioned individually to test that all components are fully functional, before recommissioning the process plant in its entirety in March, bringing the mine back into full time production.

Post recommissioning, the company would ramp up production over consecutive months with the aim being to reach 500 t/m of high-value graphite concentrates by May.

CEO Tim Mcmanus said the team would continue to be proactive during the final phases of recommissioning. "In addition to near-term cash flow from operations, with significant prospectivity at Andapa and being weeks away from beginning our field programme at Millie's Reward, the company is poised to deliver on long held key strategic objectives to create significant shareholder value this year."

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.202 3.057s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close