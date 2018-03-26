http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1348.53 $/oz Change: 8.79
Pt 952.00 $/oz Change: -2.75
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Perth|Bass Metals|Flow|Graphmada|Madagascar|Graphmada Mine|Flow|Graphite Products|Products|Drilling|Tim McManus
|Flow||||Flow|Products|Drilling|
perth|bass-metals|flow-company|graphmada|madagascar|graphmada-mine|flow-industry-term|graphite-products|products|drilling|tim-mcmanus
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bass completes dry commissioning in Madagascar

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bass completes dry commissioning in Madagascar

26th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Graphite miner Bass Metals has completed the dry commissioning if its newly refurbished process plant at the Graphmada mine, in Madagascar, and is focusing on the final phase of Stage 1 – the wet commissioning of the process plant.

“The company is nearing completion of the first stage of its long-stated strategy of refurbishing and expanding production at Graphmada, establishing positive cash flow for the company,” said CEO Tim McManus.

Completion of Stage 1, post ramp-up to 6 000 t/y run-rate, will provide positive cash flow from Graphmada, and will allow the company to continue with its strategy to expand production 20 000 t/y in Stage 2, while also undertaking aggressive drilling during the second half of 2018.

McManus noted that the company will also begin Stage 3 studies to develop expandable graphite products.

Advertisement

“Entry into this valuable market sector will provide significant benefit to our shareholders, as it is a sector which is outpacing growth in other natural flake graphite sectors, including lithium-ion batteries.”

Bass will be one of the only two ASX-listed producers and one of four publically listed graphite producers globally.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.204 0.992s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close