Bass completes dry commissioning in Madagascar

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Graphite miner Bass Metals has completed the dry commissioning if its newly refurbished process plant at the Graphmada mine, in Madagascar, and is focusing on the final phase of Stage 1 – the wet commissioning of the process plant.



“The company is nearing completion of the first stage of its long-stated strategy of refurbishing and expanding production at Graphmada, establishing positive cash flow for the company,” said CEO Tim McManus.

Completion of Stage 1, post ramp-up to 6 000 t/y run-rate, will provide positive cash flow from Graphmada, and will allow the company to continue with its strategy to expand production 20 000 t/y in Stage 2, while also undertaking aggressive drilling during the second half of 2018.



McManus noted that the company will also begin Stage 3 studies to develop expandable graphite products.

Advertisement



“Entry into this valuable market sector will provide significant benefit to our shareholders, as it is a sector which is outpacing growth in other natural flake graphite sectors, including lithium-ion batteries.”

Bass will be one of the only two ASX-listed producers and one of four publically listed graphite producers globally.