http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.92 Change: 0.00
Au 1322.68 $/oz Change: 5.16
Pt 966.50 $/oz Change: 3.79
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Vancouver|Barrick Gold|Barrick Niugini|Cutting|Flow|Mining|Porgera Joint Venture|Power|Safety|Zijin Mining|Papua New Guinea|Electricity|Flow|Service|Kelvin Dushnisky|Operations
Gold||Cutting|Flow|Mining|Power|Safety|||Flow|Service||Operations
gold|vancouver|barrick-gold|barrick-niugini|cutting|flow-company|mining|porgera-joint-venture|power|safety|zijin-mining|papua-new-guinea|electricity|flow-industry-term|service|kelvin-dushnisky|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Barrick's Porgera JV suffers PNG earthquake setback; Moody's boosts ratings

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Barrick's Porgera JV suffers PNG earthquake setback; Moody's boosts ratings

4th March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian miner Barrick Gold has reported significant damage to the power plant that supplies electricity to the Porgera Joint Venture, following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea (PNG) o February 26.

However, the NYSE- and TSX-listed miner said it does not expect the Porgera JV 2018 guidance of 4.5-million to 5-million ounces of gold to be affect at this stage.

Advertisement

No employees or contractors were injured because of the incident.

Barrick said it is supporting its subsidiary Barrick Niugini (BNL) to protect the safety of those at site, and in the local communities, as recovery efforts get underway.

Advertisement

The Porgera JV is owned 95% by BNL and is the manager of the operation. Barrick and Zijin Mining each own 50% of BNL.

MOODY'S RATINGS BOOST
Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Barrick and all rated subsidiaries to Baa2 from Baa3, with a stable outlook.

Moody's cited Barrick's low adjusted leverage, large scale, diverse and low-cost gold assets, free cash flow generation and favourable geopolitical risk profile, noting, "that Barrick's liquidity is excellent, which provides significant flexibility to manoeuvre through gold price volatility.

"We are pleased that Moody's has recognised our efforts to significantly reduce the company's total debt, while substantially improving liquidity and free cash flow generation," said Barrick president Kelvin Dushnisky stated in a news release.

In the aftermath of the commodity price downturn of the past several years, Barrick has embarked on an aggressive debt reduction campaign, cutting its debt in half, from $13.1-billion at the end of 2014, to $6.4-billion today.

The company's stated goal remains to reduce total debt to about $5-billion by the end of 2018, by using cash flow from operations and cash on hand, and potentially through further portfolio optimisation.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Barrick had a consolidated cash balance of about $2.2-billion. The company has less than $100 million in debt due before 2020. More than three-quarters of Barrick's outstanding total debt of $6.4-billion does not mature until after 2032.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.359 1.246s - 618pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close