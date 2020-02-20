https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.33 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 15.13 Change: -0.13
Au 1621.44 $/oz Change: 13.66
Pt 981.52 $/oz Change: -28.39
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Barrick says it will not approve Kibali ownership change

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Barrick says it will not approve Kibali ownership change

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo

20th February 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canadian major Barrick Gold said on Thursday that it would not approve the mooted sale of Congolese parastatal Société Minière de Kilo-Moto’s (Sokimo’s) 10% interest in the Kibali gold mine to CSE-listed junior AJN Resources.

The major was responding to a to a recent press release issued by AJN Resources, which indicates that the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Sokimo to acquire several rights in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including its shareholding in Kibali Goldmines – the owner of the Kibali mine.

Advertisement

Sokimo was “contractually bound by Barrick and its joint venture (JV) partner AngloGold Ashanti not to sell or otherwise transfer its shares in Kibali Goldmines SA, the owner of the Kibali gold mine, without their approval.  No such approval has been sought, nor will it be granted,” Barrick said in a statement.

Barrick and AngloGold each own 45% of Kibali, which produced a record 814 027 oz last year. Barrick is the operator of the JV and gained ownership of the mine through the acquisition of Randgold Resources in January 2019.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.247 0.947s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close