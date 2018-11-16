http://www.miningweekly.com
Sponsored by

16th November 2018

By: Bloomberg

TORONTO/LONDON – Barrick Gold is interested in buying more copper mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the incoming COO of Africa and the Middle East region said in an investor presentation in London Friday.

"Barrick has one of the best competitive advantages in the DRC, should a world class opportunity present itself in the region," Willem Jacobs said via webcast.

"Exploiting (our) already substantial footprint and presence in the DRC to acquire a world-class deposit is certainly an opportunity which we will pursue," he said ahead of the $6.1-billion merger with Randgold Resources expected to close January 1.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

