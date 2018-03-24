Barrick Gold cuts 2017 compensation for top two executives

http://www.miningweekly.com
24th March 2018

By: Reuters

TORONTO – Barrick Gold, the world's largest producer of bullion, cut the 2017 compensation for its top two executives to reflect a challenging "shareholder experience" and operations at some mines.

Shares in the Canadian miner declined 15% last year, even as the price of gold gained 11%. In 2017 Barrick had a third cyanide spill in 18 months at its Veladero mine, in Argentina, and struggled under an export ban for its Acacia Mining unit, in Tanzania, that is still not resolved.

The Toronto-based company cut the 2017 long-term bonus for executive chairperson John Thornton by 18% to $4.3-million. That reduced his total compensation to $7.7-million, down 9.4% from $8.5-million in 2016.

President Kelvin Dushniksy's 2017 total compensation dropped nearly 19% to $4.2-million. Barrick reduced his annual bonus to $693 000, from $1.4-million in 2016, "to better align total compensation with the shareholder experience in 2017."

Barrick shareholders rejected the company's executive pay plan in 2013 under a non-binding vote, in part because of a $11.9-million signing bonus awarded to Thornton.

In a new scheme introduced in 2014, the largest portion of top executive compensation was based on performance and paid in units that convert to Barrick shares, which cannot be sold until retirement or leaving the company.

Thornton purchased shares worth $3.6-million last year and now holds a total of 2.7-million common shares of Barrick.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

