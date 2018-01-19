http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1331.69 $/oz Change: 3.57
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: 6.93
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Barkerville|Gold|Vancouver|Wells|Barkerville Gold Mines|Environment|Mining|System|Water|Canada|Provincial Court Of British Columbia|Gold Mining Camp|Metal Mining Effluent Regulations|Lowhee Creek|Willow River|Environmental|Bearing|British Columbia|Central British Columbia
Gold||Environment|Mining|System|Water|||||Environmental|Bearing||
barkerville-city|gold|vancouver|wells|barkerville-gold-mines|environment|mining|system|water|canada|provincial-court-of-british-columbia|gold-mining-camp-industry-term|metal-mining-effluent-regulations|lowhee-creek|willow-river|environmental|bearing|british-columbia|central-british-columbia
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Barkerville Gold Mines fined C$200 000 for Fisheries Act abuses

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Barkerville Gold Mines fined C$200 000 for Fisheries Act abuses

19th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) - Junior mine developer Barkerville Gold Mines has been fined C$200 000 by Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers, after pleading guilty to violations under the Fisheries Act.

Charges were brought in the Provincial Court of British Columbia related to the metal mining effluent regulations.

Advertisement

The penalty will be paid to the Environmental Damages Fund. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada advised that routine inspections conducted by enforcement officers revealed that the company failed to complete sampling, notify authorities of having deposited effluent into fish-bearing water without authorisation, and submit reports on time.

Advertisement

The effluent was deposited into Lowhee Creek, part of the Willow River system-an important fish-bearing watershed. The Metal Mining Effluent Regulations authorise deposits of effluent, provided that conditions stipulated in the regulations are respected. 

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

Barkerville is focused on developing its extensive land package in the historical Cariboo mining district of central British Columbia. Barkerville's mineral tenures cover 2 110 km2 along a strike length of 67 km, which includes several past producing hard rock mines of the historic Barkerville gold mining camp near the town of Wells, British Columbia.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.258 1.254s - 314pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close