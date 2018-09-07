Barberton Mines concludes wage negotiations with unions

Gold mining group Pan African Resources’ Barberton Mines has successfully concluded a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Uasa.

The agreement provides for an average yearly wage increase of about 6.5% and 5.5% for NUM and Uasa members, respectively.

These unions represent the majority of employees at Pan African’s Barberton operations, in Mpumalanga.

Barberton Mines does not participate in the collective bargaining process under the Minerals Council, where negotiations between unions and AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold and Village Main Reef are currently under way.

South Africa’s inflation was 5.1% in July.