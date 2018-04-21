Banchile auctions 1.5m shares in Chile's SQM, raises $76m

SANTIAGO – Brokerage firm Banchile on Friday auctioned 1.5-million series-A shares in Chile lithium miner SQM at a sale price of 30 000 pesos ($50.36) per share, raising a total of $76-million.
SQM, which operates primarily in Chile's Salar de Atacama, is one of the world's largest and most cost-efficient producers of lithium.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here