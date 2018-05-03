Bald Hill ships first concentrate

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine, in Western Australia, has completed its first shipment of spodumene concentrate.

Project partners Tawana Resources and Alliance Minerals on Thursday reported that a shipment of 3 250 t of lithium concentrate was loaded at the Port of Esperance, and is now destined for the Port of Shenjiang in China.

Advertisement



The first shipment followed the successful commissioning and continued ramp-up of the Bald Hill project, which started production in March.

A second, larger shipment of concentrate from Bald Hill is expected in May.

Advertisement



The A$42.2-million Bald Hill project is expected to deliver 155 000 t/y of spodumene concentrate and 260 000 lb/y of tantalum pentoxide over a mine life of 3.6 years.