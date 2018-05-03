http://www.miningweekly.com
Bald Hill ships first concentrate

3rd May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine, in Western Australia, has completed its first shipment of spodumene concentrate.

Project partners Tawana Resources and Alliance Minerals on Thursday reported that a shipment of 3 250 t of lithium concentrate was loaded at the Port of Esperance, and is now destined for the Port of Shenjiang in China.

The first shipment followed the successful commissioning and continued ramp-up of the Bald Hill project, which started production in March.

A second, larger shipment of concentrate from Bald Hill is expected in May.

The A$42.2-million Bald Hill project is expected to deliver 155 000 t/y of spodumene concentrate and 260 000 lb/y of tantalum pentoxide over a mine life of 3.6 years.

