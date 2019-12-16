https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.15 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 14.50 Change: 0.03
Au 1476.10 $/oz Change: 2.84
Pt 931.00 $/oz Change: -7.07
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Lead← Back
Copper|Gold|Mining|Pipe|PROJECT|Resources|Road|Equipment|Infrastructure|Operations|Pipe
Copper|Gold|Mining|Pipe|PROJECT|Resources|Road|Equipment|Infrastructure|Operations|Pipe
copper|gold|mining|pipe-company|project|resources|road|equipment|infrastructure|operations|pipe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Baita Plai cold commissioning gets under way

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Baita Plai cold commissioning gets under way

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

16th December 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed mining company Vast Resources has started the cold commissioning of tis Baita Plai polymetallic mine, in Romania, with initial trail mining expected to be carried out shortly.

The current cold commissioning capacity is up to 7 000 t/m and will be progressively ramped up 14 000 t/m in January, following the arrival of new equipment from China.

Advertisement

Since the association licence for Baita Plai has been granted, the mine’s infrastructure required for the cold commissioning, including the electricity line, tailings pipe, crushers, floatation line and equipment, has either been upgraded, refurbished or has been replaced.

It has been a long road for Vast to bring Baita Plai – a 1.8-million-tonne copper/silver/zinc/lead/gold/tungsten/molybdenum orebody – into operation. Initially, there had been a delay in the issuance of a licence at the mine site, and secondly the operation had to be refinanced after Mercuria withdrew $5.5-million in financing for the project at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

In October, Vast signed the documents for a $15-million finance facility with UK-based fund Atlas Capital Markets to fund its operations in Romania and Zimbabwe.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.394 1.287s - 584pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close