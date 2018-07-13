Bail hearing postponed for men who allegedly torched mineworker bus, leaving six dead

The case against five men who torched a bus in which six miners were killed earlier this year has been postponed until August for a formal bail application.



Kgaogelo Moime, 29, Sipho Khumalo, 28, Thabo Mokgala, 32, Aubrey Tjie, 35, and Philimon Makwana, 34, stand accused of setting a bus on fire which was transporting more than 30 miners.



The five men were charged with six counts of murder, 29 counts of attempted murder, and malicious damage to property.



They briefly appeared in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Thursday before the case was postponed until August 6 for their bail application.



Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the five men will remain in custody.



At the time of the incident in April, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "Two people who pretended to be mineworkers, got onto the bus and set it alight. They then got out and fled."



He said six workers were burnt beyond recognition. The bus driver and the 28 other workers escaped through windows.



The injured workers were taken to hospital.

