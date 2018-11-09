http://www.miningweekly.com
Baffinland sets shipping record

9th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Baffinland Iron Ore Mines has set a new shipping record of 5.1-million tonnes in its most recent shipping programme.

From July 24 to October 17, 71 voyages were executed from the mine on Baffin Island, Nunavut, carrying an average of 71 750 t of iron-ore each over an 86-day period.

This establishes the record for the largest shipping programme by volume ever executed in the Canadian High Arctic, surpassing Baffinland’s previous record of 4.1-million tonnes shipped in 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

Baffinland, jointly owned by Nunavut Iron Ore and ArcelorMittal, also carried out two Northern Sea Route transits to Asia, a first for iron-ore bulk carriage.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

