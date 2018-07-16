Bacanora raises cash to start Sonora construction

London-listed lithium exploration and development company Bacanora Lithium on Monday announced a proposed placing to raise $100-million by way of a placing of new ordinary shares, which will give the company sufficient funds to begin construction of the Sonora lithium project, in Mexico.

The placing is being offered by way of a bookbuild, with the number of placing shares and allocations at the discretion of the bookrunner, Canaccord Genuity. WH Ireland, Ashanti Capital and Steubing are acting as placing agents in the transaction.

Advertisement



Banora said that the placing would allow the company to order long lead items and to begin the required civil works as it worked towards its stated intention of commissioning the project in the first quarter of 2020.

A February 2018 feasibility study estimated the capital cost for 17 500 t/y of lithium carbonate production, or Stage 1 of the project, at $420-million. In addition to the capital cost, the company estimates that $40-million of additional funding will be required for working capital purposes. Therefore, the total construction funding required for Stage 1 of the project is estimated to be $460-million.

Advertisement



All required approvals are in place, subject to raising the financing, for Bacanora to begin construction of the project.

Meanwhile, company further announced that it had received a commitment to conditionally invest $25-million from its existing shareholder, Hanwa at the time of and conditional on the company securing the construction funding, and has entered into a conditional agreement with a new strategic investor, the State General Reserve Fund of Oman (SGRF) for another $65-million investment at the same time.

Further, Bacanora has secured a $150-million senior debt facility from Red Kite Mine Finance.

The combined total of the placing, the proposed SGRF and Hanwa investments and the previously announced RK Facility is $340-million. Accordingly, the company intends to raise a further $120-million of funding prior to the end of the first quarter of 2019.