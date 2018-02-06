Bacanora appoints CFO and new board member

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – London- and Canada-listed lithium company Bacanora Minerals has appointed former Gemfields finance chief Janet Boyce as its CFO with immediate effect.

Boyce is replacing Derek Batorowski, who is stepping down to pursue other business interests. Batarowski will continue to serve as Bacanora nonexecutive director.

Advertisement



The company has also appointed chartered certified accountant Eileen Carr as nonexecutive director of the board with immediate effect. Carr has served as finance director or CFO of a number of private and public companies, including being CFO at Aim-traded Monterrico Metals and Alexander Mining.

The appointments of Boyce and Carr are in line with Bacanora’s transition from an explorer to a lithium development company, as it enters the construction phase at its Sonora project, in Mexico.

Advertisement



“To have secured the services of a non-executive director and a CFO who have both held senior finance positions at multi-divisional natural resources companies, reflects the significant progress made by Bacanora in the last 12 months. This has seen us complete a positive feasibility study at Sonora and also secure leading Japanese battery trader Hanwa as a strategic investor and offtake partner, in addition to other large institutional investors. I look forward to working with both Janet and Eileen during what promises to be an exciting period for Bacanora, as we focus on embarking on the construction phase of a 35 000 t/y battery grade lithium carbonate operation at Sonora in the first half of 2018,” commented CEO Peter Secker in a statement on Tuesday.

He also thanked Batorowski for his contribution to the company.