http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.76 Change: 0.25
R/$ = 11.92 Change: 0.21
Au 1324.44 $/oz Change: -16.53
Pt 991.00 $/oz Change: -5.99
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|London|Alexander Mining|Bacanora Minerals|Business|Finance|Gemfields|Hanwa|Mining|Monterrico Metals|PROJECT|Resources|Mexico|Battery Trader|Finance|Finance Positions|Services|Alexander Mining|Derek Batorowski|Eileen Carr|Janet Boyce|Monterrico Metals|Peter Secker
Construction||Business|Finance|Gemfields|Mining|PROJECT|Resources||Services|
construction|johannesburg|london|alexander-mining|bacanora-minerals|business|finance|gemfields|hanwa|mining|monterrico-metals|project|resources|mexico|battery-trader|finance-industry-term|finance-positions|services|alexander-mining-person|derek-batorowski|eileen-carr|janet-boyce|monterrico-metals-person|peter-secker
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bacanora appoints CFO and new board member

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bacanora appoints CFO and new board member

6th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – London- and Canada-listed lithium company Bacanora Minerals has appointed former Gemfields finance chief Janet Boyce as its CFO with immediate effect.

Boyce is replacing Derek Batorowski, who is stepping down to pursue other business interests. Batarowski will continue to serve as Bacanora nonexecutive director.

Advertisement

The company has also appointed chartered certified accountant Eileen Carr as nonexecutive director of the board with immediate effect. Carr has served as finance director or CFO of a number of private and public companies, including being CFO at Aim-traded Monterrico Metals and Alexander Mining.

The appointments of Boyce and Carr are in line with Bacanora’s transition from an explorer to a lithium development company, as it enters the construction phase at its Sonora project, in Mexico.

Advertisement

“To have secured the services of a non-executive director and a CFO who have both held senior finance positions at multi-divisional natural resources companies, reflects the significant progress made by Bacanora in the last 12 months. This has seen us complete a positive feasibility study at Sonora and also secure leading Japanese battery trader Hanwa as a strategic investor and offtake partner, in addition to other large institutional investors. I look forward to working with both Janet and Eileen during what promises to be an exciting period for Bacanora, as we focus on embarking on the construction phase of a 35 000 t/y battery grade lithium carbonate operation at Sonora in the first half of 2018,” commented CEO Peter Secker in a statement on Tuesday.

He also thanked Batorowski for his contribution to the company.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.891 1.716s - 596pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close