http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 11.98 Change: -0.08
Au 1311.51 $/oz Change: -13.29
Pt 946.50 $/oz Change: -14.68
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Manchester|Avocet Mining|Exploration|Manchester Securities|Mining|Wega Mining|Burkina Faso|Inata Mine|Mining
Gold||Exploration|Mining||Burkina Faso||
gold|johannesburg|manchester|avocet-mining|exploration|manchester-securities|mining|wega-mining|burkina-faso|inata-mine|mining-industry-term
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Avocet sells Norwegian subsidiary Wega

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Avocet sells Norwegian subsidiary Wega

16th March 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Gold mining and exploration company Avocet Mining has sold its wholly-owned Norwegian subsidiary Wega Mining and certain intercompany receivables to Natholmen for $400 000 in cash.

The sale forms part of a larger restructuring effort involving its overdue loans totalling $29.2-billion to creditor Manchester Securities.

Advertisement

Avocet said on Friday that negotiations with Manchester regarding the restructuring of its overdue loans were continuing. In this context, the firm said it was taking all practicable actions to minimise its costs and streamline its remaining responsibilities, activities and group structure.

In February, Avocet completed the sale of its Burkina Faso assets, including the Inata mine.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.363 1.082s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close