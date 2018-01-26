Avocet defers sale of Resolute to January 30

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The completion of the sale of Aim-listed Avocet Mining’s Resolute Mining subsidiary to Balaji Group has been deferred by five days to January 30.

Avocet in December announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell all its assets in Burkina Faso, including the Inata gold mine, to Balaji for $5-million.

Completion of the sale was initially expected to occur on January 11.



