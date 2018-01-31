Avocet again delays sale of Resolute

http://www.miningweekly.com
31st January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The completion of the sale of Aim-listed Avocet Mining’s Resolute Mining subsidiary to Balaji Group has been delayed again, this time to February 8.

Completion of the sale was initially expected to occur on January 11, but was subsequently pushed back by five days to January 25 and now to February 8. 

Avocet, in December, announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell all its assets in Burkina Faso, including the Inata gold mine, to Balaji for $5-million.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

