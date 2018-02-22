Avesoro set to acquire $10.3m in heavy mining equipment

http://www.miningweekly.com
22nd February 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and Aim-listed Avesoro Resources’ Bea Mountain Mining subsidiary has entered into equipment finance agreements to acquire $10.3-million in heavy mining and additional auxiliary equipment for the New Liberty gold mine, in Liberia.

The equipment finance facility agreements with Mapa İnşaat ve Ticaret will allow for the purchase of two Komatsu PC1250 excavators, eight Komatsu HD785 haul trucks and auxiliary support equipment, including a Komatsu GD655 grader and Komatsu D155A 6R dozer.

The West African gold producer expects delivery of the equipment to New Liberty to occur throughout the remainder of the first quarter of this year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

